MVVM’s ‘Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars’ set Nov. 5

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM)’ is hosting a production of ‘Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars’ on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The event will be held at Romer’s Catering at A Learning Place,201 Robert M Davis Pkwy, Piqua, OH 45356

A dinner show will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m. Dancing will follow the show until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person and this includes dinner. The buffet dinner, which begins at 5:30 p.m., includes beer, chicken and pasta selections with mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and assorted desserts.

For tickets contact Brenda Burns at [email protected], or call Cindy Mullins at 937-667-9411 or contact any of the Stars directly.

Payment in the form of cash, checks, PayPal or venmo is accepted.

Dress attire is semi formal.