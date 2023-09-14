Narcotics search warrant executed, suspect arrested

Griffin Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, and other drug related paraphernalia was confiscated during a narcotics search warrant conducted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the 600 block of Union Street in Troy. Michael Anthony Griffin, 46, of Troy, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking as a result of the search warrant. Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, and other drug related paraphernalia was confiscated during a narcotics search warrant conducted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the 600 block of Union Street in Troy. Michael Anthony Griffin, 46, of Troy, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking as a result of the search warrant.

TROY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Troy man and the confiscation of meth, digital scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search warrant was executed Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the 600 block of Union Street in the city of Troy. The search warrant was the culmination of a several month long investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine.

The search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, and other drug related paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Griffin, 46, of Troy, was taken into custody without incident and is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. According to the Miami County Jail website, Griffin is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony and trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Miami County Municipal Court, where Griffin entered a not guilty plea to the drug trafficking charges.

Griffin continues to be held at the Miami County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear again in the Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m.

The investigation is on-going.