New bridge adds to local trail

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

PIQUA — Construction of a new pedestrian bridge across the Great Miami River on North County Road 25A in underway.

The city of Piqua Commissioners authorized the construction of the pedestrian bridge March 19, 2019.

Construction of the bridge began in November 2022, and according to Robert Graeser, project manager with the city of Piqua’s engineering office, is being built to improve access and connectivity for those who use the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

According to information shared by Graeser, the total cost of the project, including engineering, right-of-way, environmental considerations and construction, is estimated to be $1,693,000. For the Great Miami River Trail Bridge Project, the Ohio General Assembly assigned $300,000 in grant funds for construction of the bridge. For the remaining $1,393,000, the city of Piqua received $995,760 in federal funds from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for the project.

“This bridge provides a safer and more user-friendly facility to all that use our bike trail,” wrote Graeser in an email sharing information about the project. “According to the construction schedule, the project will be completed no later than October of this year.”

The project was awarded to Eagle Bridge Company out of Sidney.

“All biding contracts must be pre-qualified with the Ohio Department of Transportation and must meet the sate regulations to submit a bid for this scale of a project,” wrote Graeser. “Contractors are selected on lowest bids based on the schedule of values submitted by the design consultant. This project is administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation and all construction administration is being handled by the district seven office.”

The Great Miami River Trail Bridge is a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pedestrian bridge connecting the Great Miami River Recreational Trail and Goodrich Giles Park connector. The project also includes removal of the existing bridge and improvements to the parking lot at the power plant.