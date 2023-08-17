New fall classes at Hayner begins Sept. 3

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced fall classes will begin Sept. 3.

The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes, said a press release from Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance — including the center’s most popular ballet and ballroom dance classes, yoga, genealogy, computer technology. The Hayner Center also offers several classes just for kids, including home school art.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at 937-339-0457.