New Tipp Chamber director excited to work with community in 2024

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce welcomed its new director, Meredith McKee, who started in her role as in October of 2023.

Born and raised in Tipp City, McKee graduated from Butler University, spent part of her studies in London and New York, and worked outside of Chicago at the Medinah Country Club.

McKee, formerly Meredith Coughlin, married Patrick McKee in August. She talked about how special it was to move back and work in her hometown.

“I think there’s something about the small-town charm here that you don’t see all the time,” McKee said. “It’s a great place for businesses, and that’s really important from a chamber perspective of how supportive we are of local businesses and entrepreneurs.”

When she took this position, McKee hit the ground running by organizing Tipp City’s annual gala at the Arbogast Performing Center in Troy.

“I was hired in October, and I had about six weeks to plan the gala. It’s our biggest event of the year, so now it’s been nice to get settled in and to start planning other events,” McKee said.

One of the events McKee looks forward to this year is the “Taste of Tipp,” which the city holds every other year. This year’s event is on Thursday, May 2, at the Tipp Center from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a wonderful marketing opportunity for anyone in the community; it’s a great opportunity to come in and learn more about what’s going on in Tipp City,” McKee said.

Another big event this year that will attract many visitors to the area will be the Solar Eclipse on April 8. Tipp City will throw a Solar Eclipse block party on Friday, April 5, organized with help from the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP).

“We’re doing different activities for kids in the morning. And then music, and then we’re going to have a live band for adults into it and all types of we’re trying to get as many organizations as possible in Tipp City involved and just playing a part into it,” McKee said.

A new event that McKee is excited about this year is “Talk of Tipp,” at the Tipp Center on Jan. 22, April 22, July 22, and Oct. 23 from 8 to 9 a.m.

“It’s going to be quarterly coffee chats for anyone, any business owner, nonprofit, government official, school official, anyone doing something business-wise in Tipp City is welcome to come and share about what they’re doing in their particular area of business,” McKee said.

McKee also talked about the Yiftee gift card program, which people can purchase through the Chamber website to use at 28 local businesses in Tipp City.

“It’s a great program, and a lot of people use it to give to their employees,” McKee said.

As McKee gets more comfortable in her role as director, she looks forward to continuing to serve the Tipp City community.

“My dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather are all business owners in Tipp City. So, I feel like I understand the city. And I want to represent Tipp City well, but I also just love the people here. So I think continuing just to build the chamber network and to see a thriving environment for businesses in Tipp City,” McKee said.