By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — A new nature trail constructed at the West Milton Municipal Park is nearing completion, offering visitors a new use for the park space.

“It feels like a whole different part of the park is opened up for use,” West Milton Village Council member Don Dohrman said. “I think it’s an awesome start,”

“The park has never been used that way,” he said.

Village Council members discussed the new trail during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Tuesday, June 13. The village plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony once the trail is fully complete.

“It is beautiful,” Municipal Manager Jeff Sheridan said. “Once we get the signage, it will be almost exactly a mile.”

“Right now it’s just a nature trail, so it’s not wheelchair accessible,” he said. “The potential is endless, for what we can do with that area.”

In other business, council members also approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the village’s regulations regarding fires and open burning.

“This is the second reading of an ordinance that we worked on for quite some time,” Sheridan said. “With input from the chief of police and the fire chief, this is the final version that the council requested.”

“It was changed from the original version, but they were minor changes from what was read at the last council meeting,” Law Director Lenee Brosh said. “It was very minor changes.”

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing a $15,839 contract with EJ Prescott Inc, of Miamisburg, for upgrades to software and servers, server hosting, cloud storage and FCC licensing for 2024, and a resolution to amend an existing contract with Collabo Planning for comprehensive planning services for additional costs of $58,100. The total cost of comprehensive planning services is not to exceed $110,100.

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing a $49,755 contract with Pittsburgh Tank Maintenance Company Inc, of Henderson Kentucky, for repairs to the village’s south water tower.

“We discussed these repairs in a workshop,” Sheridan said. “They do need to be made as soon as possible.”

Council members went on to approve a resolution authorizing the village to re-apply for a state grant towards the completion of a new water line under the Stillwater River.

“This is one of the few grants we applied for last year that we didn’t get; the grant for the water line under the river,” Sheridan said. “We’re re-applying this year.”

Council also approved a $38,800 contract with FishVec for evaluation of the water system for capital improvements, and a resolution authorizing the purchase of a $24,775 water leak correlator from Sub-Surface Locators Inc., of Incline Village, Nevada. Approximately $10,000 of the correlator’s cost will be covered by grant funding.

“This piece of equipment is what we’ve been paying the company to bring in periodically, and the cost of one visit,” Sheridan said. “In addition to the grant that Mr. Herron was able to obtain that will pay a portion of the total cost, it will pay for itself in just two or three visits.”

“I like the idea that we don’t have to get ahold of somebody and contract with them to come in when they can do it,” Dohrman said. “Meanwhile, water is leaking away.”

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing a $17,000 contract with Choice One Engineering, of Sidney, for repairs to the retaining wall at the top of Municipal Park hill that have already been completed, and announced the opening of bidding for additional upcoming repairs to the park’s retaining wall.

Council members also approved a resolution tentatively authorizing a contract with Outdoor Enterprise LLC for the Miami Street water main re-bid project.

“When we bid it the first time, it was way over,” Sheridan said. “We did get a much more favorable bid this time, simply by allowing the contractor additional time.”

“This allows us to move forward,” he said. “We’ll bring a resolution to the next council meeting with the exact numbers.”

Council members also made plans to discuss downtown parking and parking lots during their next workshop meeting, and heard an update on the upcoming Rock the Hill Festival which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“Rock the Hill is coming back Saturday, Aug. 19, at the West Milton Park,” Council President Sarah Copp said. “It’s a free community event for everyone. Premier Health is our big sponsor this year, so we’re just so thankful that they are contributing.”

“It’s all coming together,” she said. “Premier Health was very generous in funding $24,000 to go towards Third Thursdays, Rock the Hill and the fireworks.”