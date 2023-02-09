Newton Local Schools Honor Roll, Principal’s List

PLEASANT HILL — Newton Local Schools seventh grade students on the Honor Roll: Adrian Benedict, Parker Christman, Brynnasen Fiely, Lillian Goad, Garrison Hughes, Ayden Kane, Stephanie Knepper, Eli Leingang, Nolan Meurer, Ava Meyer, Jersey Robinson, Micah Sagers, Jack Van Den Bosch and Anna Wall. Seventh graders on the Principal’s List are: Ella Bayer, Jackson Blair, Ellie Bradshaw, Tucker Fisher, Michaela Flora, Madilynn Karns, Brenna Locker, Tanner Long, Emma Rapp, Colton Shellenberger and Lindsey Willoughby.

Eighth graders on the Honor Roll are: Parker Coning, Cody Craig, Easton Knupp, Andrew Long, Brady Pleiman, Trenton Robinson, Travis Stanhope, Amelia Szakal and Meg Yoder. Students in the eighth grade on the Principal’s List include: Chloe Adams, Cole Alexander, Wren Bauer, Mya Denlinger, Regan Miller, Tyler Miller, Ally Moore, Alec Schaurer, Peyton Schutz and Claire Stull.

Freshman on the Honor Roll List inlcude: Ellie Bauer, Trenton Begley, Zurich Bess, Will Bowser, AJ Church, Anora Claudy, Rachel Fisher, Emilia Hild, Kinzie Peters, Estie Rapp and Candace Shellenberger. Freshman on the Principal’s List are: Elliot Cook, Rylee Hess, Audrey Miller, Austin Tippie and Ava Velkoff.

Sophomores on the Honor Roll are: Dylan Bauer, Cori Haines, Breanna Ingle, Makenna Kesling, Marissa Nance, Max Newhouse, Caitlyn Pleiman, Erika Shellabarger, Charli Smith, Hayden Wilhelmy, Hannah Williams and Liam Woods. Sophomore students on the Pricipal’s List are: Isaac Beidelman, Emmy Leingang, Sienna Montgomery, Ava Rapp, Grace Stanhope and Shelby Van Den Bosch.

Juniors on the Honor Roll include: Princeton Bess, Luke Gilbert, Nolyn Denlinger, Daniel Fisher, Bella Hall, Zoe Kesling, Quinn Peters, Olivia Rapp, Quinten Reimer, Ty Schauer and Sarah Willoughby. Juniors on the Principal’s List are: Brady Downing, Damien Hahn, Nathan Harju, Reese Hess, Trevor Jess, Brandon Laughman, Breanna McClish, Gisele Michaels, Jadaan Miller, Payton Nicholas, Terri Peele, Daniel Rose, Chloe Shellenberger, Kylie Velkoff and Madie Walters.

Seniors on the Honor Roll are: Caleb Armentrout, Kaylee Deeter, Nicole Devlin, Alyssa Hampton, Rachel Hix, Matthew Koon, Kane Lawson, Hudson Montgomery, Mattson Petry, Ella Rapp, Luke Redmond, Grace Rowland, Dalton Trucksis, Noah Tullis and Arianna Vannus. Seniors on the Principal’s List include: Grant Avey, Eva Bowser, Aaron Colvin, Robert Diehl, Razziel Garber, Emma Hemphill, Harold Oburn, Taylor Polson, Blake Reish, Jenna Robbins, Emma Szaka and Jude Via.