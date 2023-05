The Newton Prom Court for 2023 has been chosen. Queen candidates this year include, l-r, Eva Bowser, Emma Szala;. Caylee Hoy, Emma Hemphill, Kaylee Deeter, and Mallory Shade. King candidates are, l-r, Max Blair, Hudson Montgomery, Harold, Oburn, Aaron Colvin, Josh Fisher, and Aiden Kelley. Newton’s prom is Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Troy Country Club. A promenade will be held prior to the prom at Newton Junior High School.

