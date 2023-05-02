Night at the Y set for May 6

PIQUA —The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Youth “Night at the Y” Event on Saturday, May 6, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming and use of the Activity Center. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m.

Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622. Cost is $10 for YMCA members and $16 for non-members. Registration is limited, so register early. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected]