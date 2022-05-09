No injuries in Mothers Day fire

PIQUA — Damage was extensive but no injuries were reported in a Mothers Day afternoon fire.

Firefighters from Piqua were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of Harrison Street shortly after 4 p.m. on the report of a structure fire with flames and smoke showing.

Covington Fire Chief Bart Weer was less than two blocks away when the call came in and drove to the scene where he reported flames coming from the front of the two-story wood frame home.

Piqua firefighters were on the scene within minutes and immediately called for a “total re-call” of all personnel and a second alarm, summoning, in addition to Covington, who was already dispatched, both Fletcher and Lockington.

The fire was quickly knocked down but flames continued to burn inside the second floor and attic areas for nearly an hour.

There was an early report of fallen power lines near the home and both Piqua Power and CenterPoint energy responded to disconnect utilities.

A search of the residence determined that no one was inside at the time of the fire. It was later learned that the home was unoccupied.

Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Department said that once fire units cleared the scene, and investigator would remain to determine the cause of the fire.

Damage to the unoccupied home was extensive. No injuries were reported.

All fire units cleared the scene by 6:45 p.m.