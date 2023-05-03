Northmont City Schools District voters against tax levy

By Amantha Garpiel

ENGLEWOOD — The tax levy for the Northmont City Schools District was rejected by voters Tuesday at the polls in the primary election on May 2.

The unofficial election results for the proposed 7.82 mill property tax levy for the Northmont City Schools District are in with 5,041 voters showing up to polls in Montgomery County and 11 in Miami County.

The levy did not pass in either county. In Miami County, 81.82% of voters, or nine voters, voted against the levy while two voters, or 18.18%, voted for the levy. In Montgomery County, 2,134 voters, or 42.33%, voted for the tax levy while 2,907, or 57.67%, voted against the levy.

These results are unofficial until the Boards of Elections in both counties certify the results on May 15.