November Miami East FFA member of the month

CASSTOWN — The November 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jillian Niswonger, daughter of Felicia and Shane Niswonger.

She is a senior and third-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Niswonger has participated in numerous FFA activities over the past four years including attending the state and national FFA conventions, participating in the meats, dairy cattle and parliamentary procedures, career development events, and community service activities like tire recycling day and farm safety day for elementary children.

She is currently participating in the agriculture senior capstone with job placement at Breezy Knoll Farm where she cares for horses and cleans horse stalls. Her employer complements Niswonger for her hard work and dedication to her job placement experience. Niswonger is using this opportunity to exhibit career and technical skills that will be used in a future career.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA selects a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag room and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.