Nurse practitioners join Kettering Physician Network

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — Alyssa Goodwin, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Physician Network Urology at Kettering Health Troy. Goodwin is a dedicated family nurse practitioner specializing in urology.

After receiving her undergraduate degree from Wright State University, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University. Goodwin has experience working in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Goodwin’s office is located at 600 W. Main St., Suite 340 in Troy. For more information call 937-980-7460 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Additionally, Arielle Mason, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Vandalia. Mason is a dedicated nurse practitioner.

After receiving her undergraduate degree from Ohio State University, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Cincinnati. Mason specializes in cardiology and heart failure.

Mason’s office is located at 4160 Little York Rd., Suite 20 in Vandalia. For more information call 866-224-9472 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org