“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” shows at Hayner Center

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

On Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” The film follows the incredible journey of Mississippi chain-gang escapees Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney), Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson) and Pete (John Turturro). While still in shackles, the unlikely trio sets out to pursue freedom and the promise of a fortune in buried treasure. This Academy Award nominated movie is rated PG-13.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457