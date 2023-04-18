Oda for Troy mayor

To the editor:

Mayor Robin Oda has earned my vote again to serve as Mayor of our great city, Troy. She is the good we all strive to be.

Robin is a strong woman with a very firm foundation. She has proven this time and time again through her first term as Mayor. It hasn’t been easy, she has risen to many challenges to secure making Troy an even better place to live and raise our families.

Robin is such a positive leader. She has impressed me with her understanding of city government and law. She has always been willing to answer any questions or concerns I may have.

Lastly, thank you Mayor Robin Oda for your commitment and enthusiasm. I appreciate you!

Amy Harvey

Troy