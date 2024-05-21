OFFA Alumni sponsors scholarships

Miami East FFA Chapter members of 2024 graduates of Miami East High School. Submitted photo | Miami East FFA

CASSTOWN — The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter recently recognized graduates of Miami East High School that had been enrolled in Agricultural Education and members of the FFA Chapter.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, the applicants completed an essay on “The Benefits of Agricultural Education” and were active in the FFA Chapter for at least one year. Each recipient received a cash scholarship to be used for their further endeavors.

Jadyn Bair is the daughter of Ron and Mindy Bair. She plans to work at Premier Health as a STNA. She has been involved in showing goats, teaching at Ag Day and the Farm Safety Day, and attending the National FFA Convention. She earned the State FFA Degree.

Fletcher Harris is the son of Jeff and Susie Harris. He plans to attend the University of Dayton to major in pre-medicine. He has been involved in serving as a chapter officer and the State Food Science and Grain Merchandising teams. He earned the State FFA Degree and won a State Proficiency Award.

Alaina Helsinger is the daughter of Curtis and Kristen Helsinger. She plans to attend The Ohio State University to major in agricultural communications. She was a member of the agricultural sales team, attended the State and National FFA Convention, and earned the State FFA Degree. She served as a chapter officer.

Reagan Howell is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell. She plans to attend Edison State Community College to major in veterinary technician. She participated in the agriculture sales team, earned the State FFA Degree, and was awarded a National FFA Grant. She served as a chapter officer.

Kyle Larson is the son of Mike and Stephanie Larson. He plans to work for the family’s plumbing business. He has been involved in livestock judging, attending the National FFA Convention, and the senior Ag Capstone program. He earned the State FFA Degree.

Jadyn Maingi is the daughter of Kelly Maingi. She plans to attend Murray State University in Kentucky to major in equine business management. She has been involved in fruit sales, Ag Day, and farm safety day for elementary children. She earned the State FFA Degree.

Madison Maxson is the daughter of Tom and Lisa Maxson. She plans to attend Ohio Northern University to major in pharmacy. She has served as a chapter officer, earned the State FFA Degree, and competed in the district job interview and state food science competitions.

Ava Prince is the daughter of Steve and Dawn Prince. She plans to attend Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania to major in Occupational Therapy. She attended a State Leadership Night and participated in Ag Biotechnology and Parliamentary Procedures competitions. She earned the State FFA Degree.

Hunter Randall is the son of Rich and Krissy Randall. He plans to attend Wilmington College. He participated in fruit sales, Farm Safety Day, the novice parliamentary procedures competition and served on several committees.

Ty Roeth is the son of Mark and Paula Roeth. He plans to attend The Ohio State University to major in Agriculture Systems Management. He has been involved in showing dairy beef feeders at the county fair, earned the State FFA Degree, and the grain merchandising competition.

The Miami East FFA Alumni was able to provide these scholarship recipients with monies because of the generous donations and support of community members through such projects as the silent auction at the chapter banquet in April. They look forward to supporting all agricultural education students in their participation in learning about the diversity of the agriculture industry.