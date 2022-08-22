Oh Crêpe opens in Troy

TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!

Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We serve crepes, pastries, gelato, coffee, some traditional French drinks, and typical bottled drinks,” stated JD Winteregg, owner.

Crepes are made with flour, sugar, butter, egg, and milk. “The recipe we use is a friend’s family recipe,” commented Winteregg. Winteregg spent time in France while studying abroad and traveling. While there, he was able to enjoy all the traditional French food. “I decided to bring all my favorite foods home!” said Winteregg.

The restaurant is set up similar to French crepe restaurants and includes similar tile patterns on the walls.

Winteregg has previously worked at other restaurants and fast-food restaurants. He’s using that previous food experience and knowledge to run Oh Crêpe. “I also made sure to hire managers with food experience,” stated Winteregg. Winteregg can be found working at the restaurant at various times throughout the week and on the weekend.

Oh Crêpe has been open for ten days and according to Winteregg, the business has been great. Saturdays and Sundays have been the busiest days and typically more in the morning hours. “We’ve gotten a lot of support. We’re still working out the kinks and figuring out how to improve. I’m very thankful for all the support,” said Winteregg.

Eventually, Winteregg would like to expand the business to be more involved in the community and introducing French culture to the community. He would like to be able to provide French language lessons and programming to children.

He had many people to thank including Farmhouse Bakery, Purebred Coffee Co., other local business owners, and his business partner, Seth Middleton.

“Come out and try it! We have a variety of options and there’s always something for everyone,” said Winteregg.