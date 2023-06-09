Ohio certifies agency for standards

By
Staff Reports
-

COLUMBUS – The Office of Criminal Justice Services has announced the certification of a local law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

The Botkins Police Department has been certified by the board.

Agencies completing the certification process have adopted and implemented the initial two standards regarding use of force and hiring and recruitment while the recertification process takes place on a revolving, three to four-year cycle.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR