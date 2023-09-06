Ohio State Wexner Medical Center expands urgent care options

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has opened two new Ohio State Urgent Care locations in Gahanna and Hilliard to provide greater access to affordable walk-in urgent care for non-life-threatening conditions.

Rocky Fork Gahanna located at 445 Rocky Fork Blvd. and Hilliard Station located at 5263 Nike Drive bring the total number of Ohio State Urgent Cares to seven in central Ohio.

“Visiting an urgent care is ideal when you need medical treatment fast for non-life threatening illnesses and injuries,” said Luca Delatore, MD, medical director and emergency medicine physician. “Our Urgent Cares are open nights and weekends when most doctor’s offices are closed.”

Ohio State offers four types of urgent care services – urgent care, advanced urgent care for more serious conditions, orthopedic urgent care for recent sports and activity-related injuries, and in-home urgent medical care through partner Dispatch Health. Patients can go to an Ohio State Urgent Care for conditions that need immediate attention but are not serious enough to go to the emergency department. They include:

• Cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms including cough, sore throat, fever and headache

• Eye, ear, throat, sinus and upper respiratory infections

• Sports and activity-related injuries including broken bones, sprains, dislocations and tendon ruptures

• Burns, bruises and cuts requiring stitches

• Abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea and dehydration

• Seasonal allergies, allergic reactions and rashes

• Urinary, kidney and bladder infections

“Depending on your health need, emergency medicine, orthopedic and sports medicine physicians as well as advanced practice providers skilled in emergency medicine, can diagnose and treat you,” Delatore said. “If you don’t have a primary care physician, our team can connect you with one to ensure seamless care transitions to manage your overall health and well-being.”

In addition to Rocky Fork Gahanna and Hilliard Station, the other urgent care locations include Advanced Urgent Care at East Hospital, Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Outpatient Care Dublin, and Outpatient Care New Albany, and Orthopedic Urgent Care at Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute.