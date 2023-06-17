TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recently recognized its volunteers at its annual Volunteer Recognition Event at First Place Christian Center in Troy. More than 80 people attended the event, many of whom wore red for the 40th anniversary of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

“We are honored and privileged to celebrate 40 years of serving the community,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “Our volunteers play a vital role as members of our hospice care team. We’re grateful to them for their commitment to our mission, and we thank them for their service.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County offers volunteer programs to provide services and support programs that assist patients and families beyond medical care as part of the interdisciplinary care team. Volunteers play a crucial role in meeting the Medicare Hospice Benefit requirement to provide five percent of patient care. Volunteers contribute to patient care through defined roles under the supervision of a hospice staff member.

They can choose to provide direct patient care or indirect support. Direct care volunteers visit patients wherever they call home to provide companionship and respite for caregivers, transportation to appointments, run errands and deliver supplies. Indirect care volunteers assist with general office duties, participate in fundraising and community education and assist with building and grounds maintenance tasks.

As part of the American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program, Veteran volunteers honor the service of Veteran patients through recognition ceremonies.

With a theme of 40 Years of Hospice in Miami County, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recognized the following volunteers with service milestones.

• More than 20 years: Cathy Brown, Susan Carrigan, Art Disbrow, Judy Hall, Ann Horman, Donna Plunkett and Joe Szoke

• 20 years: Sondra Salyer, Shirley Stockton and Nancy Woods

• 15 years: Linda Hood, Peg Morelli and Betty Schaffner

• 10 years: Shawn Baab, Ruth Ann Emswiler and Jim O’Donnell

• Five years: Kathy Burgasser, Anita Burton, Carol Scott, Jo Nell Seay, Jeen Snell, Margie Wallace, Janie Warner and Ed Witte

• Three years: Robin Adams, Heather Caudill, Randy Crusoe, Tom Hare, Kevin Kirsch, Jane Klosterman and Kathy Skinner

• One year: Mary Allen, Heather Bailey, Karen Brackman, Deb Chestnut, Jill Demmitt, Marilyn Fosnight, Kevin Harlan, Tom Kleptz, Lisa Miller, Branch O’Neal, Ellie Patterson, Dee Reiss, Betsy Snyder and Judy Trissell

Ceal Turnbull has been a volunteer with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County for 12 years. She volunteers at For All Seasons, the boutique shop that benefits Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. When she retired from her career as a high school counselor, she was looking for a place to volunteer. She had experienced hospice with her parents. So, she chose to volunteer with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

“I enjoy meeting people and talking with them. Many of them share their hospice experience with me,” she said. “I also enjoy learning about retail and being in downtown Troy.”

To learn more about volunteering with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, call 937-335-5191 or visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Volunteer/ to fill out an application.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.