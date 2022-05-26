Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County celebrates volunteer accomplishments at Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recently honored volunteers at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner at the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena in Troy as part of National Volunteer Month.

“Our volunteers are an essential part of the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer services coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We are grateful for our amazing volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of the patients and families we are honored and privileged to serve.”

From visiting patients and delivering supplies to assisting with office duties and creating homemade items of comfort, volunteers donate their time in many ways to support the patients of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Several volunteers also are part of the American Pride® Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program, honoring Veteran patients by celebrating and thanking them for their service.

This year’s Volunteer Appreciation Dinner was the first in-person event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recognized years of service milestones over the past two years and presented certificates and pins.

In line with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” all volunteers were given a flashlight and there was special entertainment of flow arts, LED light spinning.

Volunteers achieving milestone years of service honors were thanked for their time and skills:

• Three years: Minnie Pearl Bowers, Teresa Bowers, Mary Lou DeHart, Rick Fry, Terry Fry, Dave Hoffman, Heidi Jones, Barb Sanderson, Joyce Ward, Mary Watson, and Janice Yohey

• Five years: Penny Adams, Audrey Baab, Marcia Garrett, Jill O’Donnell, Katherine Smith, Joan Swank, and Wanda Vetters

• 10 years: Judi Hittle, Mary Sopko, Gerry Spraul, Ceal Turnbull, and Peg Welbaum

• 20 years: Susan Carrigan and Donna Steitz

More than 20 years:

• Ann Horman – 22 Years

• Dottie Zimmerman – 22 Years

• Cathy Brown – 23 Years

• Art Disbrow – 23 Years

• Donna Plunkett – 28 Years

• Judy Hall – 33 Years

• Joe Szoke – 38 Years

To learn more about volunteering with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, please visit: www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/ways-to-give/volunteer-services/ or call 937-335-5191.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke, Shelby and surrounding counties. Its care has earned recognition from the Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.