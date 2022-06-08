Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to host inaugural Golf Classic Event at Piqua Country Club on July 11

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its Inaugural Golf Classic event on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Piqua Country Club, located at 9812 Country Club Rd., Piqua.

“We are very excited to be hosting our first golf outing in Miami County and are looking forward to a great day of golf. Our superior care and superior services would not be possible for our patients and families without the generous support of the community. We cannot thank the sponsoring businesses and golfers enough for supporting our Inaugural Golf Classic this year,” said Ryan Gathard, director of fund development. “Through their generous support, we are able to continue providing superior care and superior services to our patients and families. We are grateful for the ongoing support from the community.”

The day begins with registration at 11 a.m., and lunch at noon followed by shotgun start at 1 p.m. and concludes with dinner after the round of golf. The player field will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Proceeds from the day of golf and special events, including hole competitions, support patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

For more information about the event, visit www.ohioshospice.org/ohmc-golf-classic-2022 or contact Ryan Gathard at [email protected] or 937-269-5245.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke, Shelby, and surrounding counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.