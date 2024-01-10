Old Scratch Pizza opens Troy location

Shawn Lagman prepares a pizza during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Old Scratch Pizza’s new Troy location on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Old Scratch Pizza Owner Eric Soller, center, discusses the new Troy location with Troy Mayor Robin Oda, left, and Troy Chamber of Commerce member Lori Gross, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today A special plaque commemorates the building’s original use as a firehouse for the Troy Fire Department. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Old Scratch Pizza owner Eric Soller, center, prepares to cut the ribbon during a ceremony hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today The dining area of Old Scratch Pizza, formerly a garage that housed fire trucks for the Troy Fire Department. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

TROY — After several months of delay due to remodeling and construction, Old Scratch Pizza’s new Troy location has officially opened for business.

City leaders joined Troy Area Chamber of Commerce members in welcoming the new pizza restaurant to Troy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the chamber.

“This community has waited a long time for this,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said. “Congratulations; welcome to downtown Troy.”

”We’re glad that you’re here,” Troy City Council member Bobby Phillips said. “We’re very pleased to have this city building re-purposed.”

Located at 19 E. Race Street, Old Scratch Pizza’s Troy location opened for business on Tuesday, Jan. 9, after a soft opening held on New Year’s Eve. Featuring Neopolitan-style pizzas prepared in special wood-fired ovens, the restaurant is located in a re-purposed fire station that was used by the Troy Fire Department from 1966 to 2022.

“We call our pizza midwestern-Neopolitan,” Old Scratch Pizza owner Eric Soller said. “It’s based on Neopolitan traditions of cooking pizza in wood-burning ovens, but we do it with a midwestern twist. We also have wood-fired vegetables and great appetizers.”

Originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2023, the new Troy location features indoor seating for approximately 160 guests, including an 18-seat bar and a private dining space for up to 40 people. An outdoor patio seating area is also scheduled for completion in time for spring of 2024.

“We’re in the old Troy Fire Department, built in 1966, which is really cool,” Soller said. “It’s been really neat to be a part of transforming this building; it’s just a great space.”

Established by Soller and his wife Stephanie in 2016, Old Scratch Pizza also features locations in downtown Dayton, Centerville and Beavercreek.

The Troy location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. More information can be found online at www.oldscratchpizza.com.