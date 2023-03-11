On the agendas

Village of Covington Council

The village of Covington Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, at the Government Center located at 1 S. High St.

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 500 N. Market St.

Piqua Planning Commission

The Piqua Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in the Piqua Commission Chambers in the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

West Milton Village Council

The West Milton Village Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building 701 S. Miami St.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be holding their next regular meeting on Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is held at the Board’s Administration and Training Center located at 1280 N. County Road 25A in Troy. Prior to the meeting at 6 p.m., the finance committee is meeting.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.