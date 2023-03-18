On the agendas

Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall Building located at 100 South Market Street.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education will meet on Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TippCitySchoolsTCEVS

Tipp City City Council

The Tipp City, City Council will meet on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Piqua Records Board

The Piqua Records Board will meet on Tuesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua City Commission is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 with an executive session before starting at 5:30 p.m. The commission meets in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

The executive session is to conisder confidential information related to economic development as further defined by Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22(G)(8) or as amended.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://piquaoh.org/AgendaCenter.

This meeting can be viewed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4gSdjSjyncyUaKxZH46gDQ.

Piqua Utility Board

The Piqua Utility Board will meet on Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Piqua Park Board

The Piqua Park Board will meet on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Piqua Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 215 Looney Road.

Piqua Golf Advisory Board

The Piqua Golf Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, March 23 at 12 p.m. the Echo Hills Golf Course located at 2100 Echo Lake Drive.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.