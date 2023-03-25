On the agendas

Piqua Energy Board

The Piqua Energy Board will meet on Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m. the Piqua Power Service Center located at 201 Hemm Avenue.

Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals

The Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. in the Piqua Commission Chambers at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

West Milton Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.