On the agendas

Covington Council Meeting

The Covington Council will meet on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Piqua Planning Commission

The Piqua Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St., in the Piqua Commission Chambers on the second floor.

West Milton Village Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Miami County Council

The Miami County Council will meet on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the County Garage on 25A.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.