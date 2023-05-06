On the agendas

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8. The meeting will be held at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Piqua Diversity Committee

The Piqua Diversity Committee will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the administrative conference room at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Piqua Planning Commission

Members of the Piqua Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the commission chambers at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

West Milton Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Community Action Council

Members of the Miami County Community Action Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11. The meeting will be held at the Miami County CAC office located at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.