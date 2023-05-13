On the agendas

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held on the second floor if the City Hall Building at 100 S. Market St.

Covington Council Meeting

The Covington Council will meet on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Tipp City City Council

The Tipp City City Council is holding a meeting on Monday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive.

Piqua City Commission Meeting

The Piqua City Commission meet on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://piquaoh.org/AgendaCenter.

This meeting can be viewed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4gSdjSjyncyUaKxZH46gDQ.

Covington Board of Education

The Covington Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. The meeting will be held in the K-8 media center, located at 807 Chestnut St.

Piqua Town Hall

The Piqua City Commission invites citizens to come to the downtown Piqua Gazebo, across from the Piqua Public Library, for a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. The public is invited to bring questions and comments.

Piqua Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will meet at p.m. on Thursday, May 18. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education office located at 215 Looney Rd.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.