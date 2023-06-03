On the agendas

Covington Village Council Meeting

The Covington Council will meet on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 5. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building located at 100 S. Market St.

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5. The meeting will be held at the Board of education office located at 500 N. Market St.Tipp City City Council

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City City Council is meeting on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education work session is set for Tuesday, June 6, at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. The meeting is also live-streamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@TippCitySchoolsTCEVS.

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6. The meeting will be held in the commission chambers at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://piquaoh.org/AgendaCenter.

This meeting can be viewed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4gSdjSjyncyUaKxZH46gDQ.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.