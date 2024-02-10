On the agendas

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12. The meeting will be held at the board offices located at 500 N. Market St.

Tipp City Community Improvement Corporation

The city of Tipp City will hold a Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

West Milton Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Newton Board of Education

The Newton Local Board of Education will hold a regular scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.