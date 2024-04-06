On the agendas

Piqua City Commission Meeting

The city of Piqua will hold a City Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the second floor of the municipal government complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Tipp City Community Improvement Corporation

The city of Tipp City will hold a Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

West Milton Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, April 10, at 8 a.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Newton Local Schools Board of Education

The Newton Local School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, April 10, at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room. The Newton Local School Office is located at 201 N. Long St. in Pleasant Hill.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.