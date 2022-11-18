One dead in downtown Troy crash

TROY — One person has died after being involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Troy on Friday afternoon.

Troy Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries.

Troy medics immediately called for mutual aide medics. A medic unit from Tipp City and one from Union Township responded and CareFlight was placed on standby.

Chief Shawn McKinney of the Troy Police Department said that the preliminary investigation shows that a southbound Honda sedan crossed left of center and struck a northbound Amazon Prime delivery van.The driver and three passengers in the Honda were all transported from the scene.

One of the passengers in the Honda died following arrival at Upper Valley Medical Center. A second patient was flown to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight. Two others patients were treated at UVMC. Their conditions have not been released. The driver of the delivery van refused treatment at the scene.

McKinney said the his crash investigators found suspected drug paraphernalia inside the Honda.

The crash remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.