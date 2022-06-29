News One final task By Michael Ullery - June 29, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Piqua firefighters conduct a training exercise at the former Piqua City Poll this week. As the site is undergoing demolition, it still holds valuable use for firefighters to use to hone skills. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Piqua firefighters conduct a training exercise at the former Piqua City Poll this week. As the site is undergoing demolition, it still holds valuable use for firefighters to use to hone skills.