One injured in home explosion

MIAMI – SHELBY COUNTY — One man was injured when an explosion ripped his two-story wood frame home apart on Saturday afternoon.

Fletcher and Lockington Fire Departments were dispatched to a home on Miami-Shelby County line Road at Bulle Rd. around 12:30 p.m. for a reported explosion and structure fire. The home is on the Shelby County side of the Miami and Shelby Co. line.

Arriving units found an explosion had blown out the front and side exterior walls causing extensive damage.

The single resident of the home was transported by ground medic to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Chief Tony Bensman of the Fletcher Fire Department said that the State fire marshal’s office has been called to assist in finding the cause of the explosion and a structural engineer will be contacted to evaluate the damage.