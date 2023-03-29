One injury reported in crash

COVINGTON — One person was transported following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

First Responders were dispatched to the intersection of Brown and Rakestraw Roads around 5 pm. for a reported head-on crash.

Arriving units found two vehicles, both with heavy damage. One of the vehicles had several children as passengers. Multiple medics were requested.

First Responders noted that the children were all properly restrained in their child safety seats. The seats, plus the vehicle’s air bags helped all of the occupants to avoid injury.

One person from the second vehicle was transported from the scene by Covington medics.

The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.