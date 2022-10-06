Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support visits council

COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council heard from a representative of Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support during its meeting Monday night.

Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support is a non-profit organization that aims to reach veterans and their caregivers in need of physical and emotional support.

The organization has been tasked with forming a suicide prevention coalition and is in need of local community members to sit on the coalition. The organization conducts a monthly event known as Muster & Mingle at the Tipp Center in Tipp City. This event provides dinner, a guest speaker, and fellowship for veterans and their families. The next Muster & Mingle will meet on Oct. 26. You can learn more about Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support at https://operationveterancaregiver.org/.

In his report, Mayor Ed McCord shared the Noon Optimist Club will host their annual Halloween costume contest on Oct. 25. This will be located on Wright Street at 7 p.m. Hot chocolate and donuts will be provided. Covington’s trick-or-treat will take place on Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Finally, the mayor shared a “sneak peek” of the upcoming home decorating contest that will occur during the Hometown Christmas Celebration in early December. McCord shared there will be five categories participants can enter, each with its own cash prize. The five awards will be Timeless tradition, spirit of the season, the Clark Griswold award, creative use of inflatables, and the people’s choice award. There will be more details to come on the contest.

Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman shared in the administrator’s report the village will be working with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on final details of the High Street project, which include traffic lights, benches, trash cans, and flower pots. The Schoolhouse Park project opened three bids, and only received one bid. In order to try to make the bidding package more attractive, the village has added 20% to the cost of the bid, and extended the timeline.

Council waived the third reading of a resolution declaring an item as surplus to be sold on GovDeals. The resolution was approved. Council also heard the second reading of an ordinance for the vacation of portions of Grant Street and Maple Street. These portions of road are within the right-of-way that must be vacated in order for a phase of the Schoolhouse Park project to receive funding.

The council heard the first reading of a resolution authorizing the village to enter into an agreement with Duke’s Root Control Inc. for the cleaning of sewer lines to be completed over the course of three years. Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that will create outdoor event permits and regulations. This ordinance will apply to any outdoor event open to the general public, but excludes private events such as graduation parties. There will be an application fee, as well as fees for any other village-rendered services such as road closure, Fire/EMS services, dumpster services, police presence, or any other service the village provides.

There were three resolutions and one ordinance for which the council chose to waive the three reading rule, and all were approved. The council approved an ordinance for reappropriation of funds upon first reading. They also approved a resolution to accept bids for the Schoolhouse Park Project, a resolution to enter into an agreement with the village’s insurance provider, and a resolution to accept a donation of $108,000 from The Carl and Edith Felger memorial trust. These funds were donated through the Covington Community Chest for the construction of a playground in Schoolhouse Park.

“We are so thankful to the Felger Trust and the Covington Community Chest Trustees for their financial support of a playground within Schoolhouse Park,” said Hinkelman.

There was an executive session, though no action was expected. A special budget meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The next village council meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.