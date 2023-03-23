Operations, Facilities Department gets new name

By Haylee Pence

TROY – At their general meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the departmental name change of the former Operations and Facilities Department.

The new name will be the Miami County Facilities and Maintenance Department “to better reflect the broad responsibilities of the division with a more descriptive, recognizable, and concise name,” as stated in the resolution.

The Miami County Animal Shelter was approved to utilize Shelter Planners of America for professional services for a needs assessment for the shelter. The cost of the services is $9,500.

Animal Shelter Director Rob Craft said, “it’s the next logical step.”

Then, the commissioners approved a grant from the Transfer Station to the Miami County Municipal Court ISP in the amount of $20,000 for the litter cleanup program along the routes leading to the Transfer Station.

Moody’s of Dayton was approved to provide cleaning services to the groundwater extraction well at the Miami County incinerator site for the Sanitary Engineering Office. The cost of the work is not to exceed $37,230. According to Josh Lococo, assistant sanitary engineer, the well has not been cleaned by a company in three years, but has been cleaned utilizing bleach and vinegar.

The Sanitary Engineering Office was approved to utilize Bruns General Contracting to repair the tipping floor at the Transfer Station for a cost of $32,161.

The commissioners also approved the following resolutions:

• The submission of the Ohio EPA Storm Water Management Program’s 2022 annual report to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency;

• Acceptance of the 2022-2023 annual report from the county engineer;

• Agreement between the Sanitary Engineering Office and Artistic Inspirations LLC for marketing services for the Miami County Solid Waste District for a cost of $30,000;

• Change orders for the Miami County Courthouse third floor HVAC upgrade project for additional costs of $690 and $89,800 which are deducted from contingencies.

Following the meeting, the commissioners participated in a zoning hearing for one zoning amendment filed by Brandon Walters, Rench Road in Pleasant Hill. The request is to rezone 3.01 acres from a 13.55-acre parcel from general agriculture to single family residential. According to Dan Suerdieck, planning and zoning manager, the 3.01 acres would be a new building site. The request was approved by planning commission.