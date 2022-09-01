OSP focuses on removing impaired drivers from roadway

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is urging motorists to drive sober.

During the ‘”Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs from Aug. 17 to Sept. 5, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. In 2021, there were 13,762 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 720 deaths and 8,201 injuries.

“Every time an impaired driver takes to the road, they put innocent lives at risk,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a press release. “When you plan ahead to ensure you have a safe and sober driver, you are directly playing an important role in the safety of everyone on Ohio’s roadways.”

Of those OVI-related crashes, 57% of at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 72 % were male. In 2021, troopers arrested 18,600 drivers for OVI.

“Your safety on our roads is our number one priority,” added Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent, in the release. “We remain dedicated to removing motorists who are driving impaired.”

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the patrol.