OSP investigates fatal crash in Beavercreek

Beavercreek – The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road on Dec. 16, 2022 at approximately 11:53 a.m.

The driver of a 1996 Kenworth dump truck driven by, Robert Branham, 36, of New Carlisle, was traveling southbound on Trebein Road when he struck a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle that was traveling eastbound on Dayton-Xenia Road that entered the intersection of Trebein Road. The Volkswagen Beetle was occupied by three juvenile occupants. The driver of the Volkswagen succumbed to her injuries on scene, while two others were transported to area hospitals by Beavercreek Township EMS. The intersection of Trebein Road and Dayton-Xenia Road was closed from 11:53 a.m. until 2:35 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Engineers Office, and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.