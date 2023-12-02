OSP investigates fatal Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

According to an OSP press release, the crash occurred on Friday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5:41 a.m. on Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike, township of Springfield, Clark County.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Chrysler 200 LX, driven by Robenson Louis, 38, of Springfield, was traveling southbound on Springfield Xenia Road when it struck pedestrian, Kathy L. Heaton, 71, of Springfield. Heaton was crossing the road from the west and was struck in the roadway.