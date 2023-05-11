OSU Extension presents free gardening workshops

TROY — OSU Extension Miami County is offering a series of workshops this summer to boost participants’ confidence and ability to grow vegetables in their own backyard.

Each session will cover a gardening topic with cooking demonstrations and tastings with unique recipes. The workshops are free and open to the public. The sessions are: May 15, Growing Greens; June 12, 10 Easy Steps for a Successful Garden; July 10, Growing Peppers; and August 21, Growing and Utilizing Herbs.

All classes take place at the Hobart Building, 510 W. Water St., Troy, for County Government in the conference room.

No Registration is Required. Residents wanting to pick up their free kit to grow lettuce or tomatoes with a container in their space provided by OSU Extension Miami County can pick the kits up in the OSU Extension office May 22-26 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visit go.osu.edu/grobucks or call 937-440-3945 for more information, or contact the OSU Extension Office, Miami County at [email protected] for more information or questions.