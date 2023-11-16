Ouellette finishes another impressive season with Toronto Argonauts

Former Covington High School and Ohio University standout AJ Ouellette had another big season for the Toronto Argonauts. Courtesy Photo

TORONTO – A.J. Ouellette, a 2014 Covington graduate, put together an amazing season for the Toronto Argonauts, which hopefully leads to more future opportunities at the professional level.

Ouellette led the Argonauts to a 16-2 record in the regular season. He played in 15 of the 18 games as he was held out in three of the games late in the season to preserve his health for the playoffs. Overall, Ouellette tallied 1009 rushing yards on 179 carries for a 5.6 average per carry and eight rushing touchdowns. He also had 163 receiving yards on 16 catches, two for touchdowns.

It all resulted into A.J. being selected as an Eastern Division All Star at running back for the second straight year.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s game against Montreal in the Eastern Final didn’t go well for the Argonauts as the Alouettes stunned Toronto 38-17, which ended the season for Ouellette and his teammates.

Even in the loss, Ouellette had a huge game for the Argos as he ran for 71 yards on 14 carries and had five receptions for 37 yards – a total of 108 yards of offense.

Toronto’s downfall in the game was the four interceptions thrown – two being returned for touchdowns – and the special teams unit allowing a kickoff return for a score. These miscues ended the opportunity for Toronto to defend the CFL Championship, which the Argos won last year 24-23 against Winnipeg in a game where Ouellette scored the only two touchdowns put up by the Argonauts.

With his fourth season as a member of the Toronto Argonauts in the books, the future of Ouellette is unknown at this point. Hopefully the success he has had in Toronto will give Ouellette opportunities to continue playing the game he loves.