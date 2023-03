City of Troy worker Joe Lehmann dismantles a set of bleachers at North Market Street softball field on Monday, March 6. He and co-worker Matt Clifton were removing the old bleachers and prepping the area for a concrete and gravel area before the start of this spring season. Ernst Concrete has donated 30-cubic-yards of concrete for the project. The work will be done by Countryside Construction with the project is being funded by Troy Softball Boosters and the city of Troy.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings