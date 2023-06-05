Outdoor games with the Bookmobile

TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL), in partnership with the Miami County Commissioners, encourages the public to come visit with the Troy Bookmobile this summer.

“Let’s have some fun in the sun together at Courthouse Plaza!” said a press release from TMCPL.

Stop by on Fridays, June 9, July 14, and Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon, and visit the bookmobile, parked on Short Street, and play games with family and friends.

This program is in partnership with the Miami County Commissioners. No registration is required.

Troy Outreach and Bookmobile is located at 419 W. Main St. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502, ext. 114, or visit our website, www.tmcpl.or