Overturned semi closes West Main Street at I-75

By
Staff Reports
-

Troy Fire and Police respond to a semi-trailer that crashed onto its side Tuesday afternoon when attempting to turn onto West Main Street from Interstate 75. The crash closed the westbound lanes around 2:30 p.m.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

TROY — The westbound lanes of West Main Street (state Route 41) at the Interstate 75 overpass in Troy have been and remained closed on Tuesday since around 2:30 p.m. due to an overturned semi-trailer.

Troy Chief of Police Shawn McKinney requests motors to avoid West Main Street. It is anticipated that all four lanes may be temporarily closed as operations to get the truck back on its wheels begin.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital by Troy Fire Department medics for the treatment of minor injuries.

