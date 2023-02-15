Overturned semi closes West Main Street at I-75

TROY — The westbound lanes of West Main Street (state Route 41) at the Interstate 75 overpass in Troy have been and remained closed on Tuesday since around 2:30 p.m. due to an overturned semi-trailer.

Troy Chief of Police Shawn McKinney requests motors to avoid West Main Street. It is anticipated that all four lanes may be temporarily closed as operations to get the truck back on its wheels begin.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital by Troy Fire Department medics for the treatment of minor injuries.