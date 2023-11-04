Overview of uncontested election candidates

TROY — There are numerous uncontested candidates up for various seats, along with several seats with no valid candidate declared that will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot in the Miami County general election.

The following are the uncontested candidates and the offices they will run for are as follows:

City of Troy

• Robin I. Oda — City of Troy Mayor; Full-four year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• William G. Rozell — Troy President of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• John E. Frigge — Troy City Auditor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Grant Kerber — Troy City Law Director; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Jeffrey Whidden — Troy First Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Kristie Marshall — Troy Second Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Samuel Pierce — Troy Third Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Bobby W. Phillips — Troy Fourth Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• William Twiss — Troy Fifth Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Jeffrey A. Schilling — Troy Sixth Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Village of Union

• Mike O’callaghan — Union Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Robert I. Bennett — Union Member of Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024; (three to be elected)

• John Bruns — Union Member of Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Lynne Thomas-Roth— Union Member of Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Village of Bradford

• Don Stump — Bradford Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Galen Balmert —Bradford Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

• Robert L. Daugherty —Bradford Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Holly Hill — Member Bradford Board of Education; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025 (one to be elected)

Village of Covington

• Lee Harmon — Covington Village Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Jesse P. Reynolds — Covington Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

• Michael J. Maniaci Jr. — Member Covington Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

• Kerry A. Murphy — Member Covington Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Village of Fletcher

• Jason Hutson — Fletcher Village Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Debbie Sandlin— Fletcher Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

Village of Pleasant Hill

• Brenda A. Carroll — Pleasant Hill Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Matt Gray — Pleasant Hill Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

• Teri Stivers — Pleasant Hill Council; ull four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Bridget Haines — Member Newton Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

• Nathan Oburn — Member Newton Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

Village of West Milton

• Scott Hurst — West Milton Village Mayor; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025

• Christopher Michael Horn — West Milton Village Vice Mayor/Council member; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Robert E. Cox — West Milton Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (three to be elected)

• Sarah Gregory — West Milton Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Donald Dejon Dohrman — West Milton Village Council; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025 (one to be elected)

• Jessica Brumbaugh — Member Milton Union Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (three to be elected)

• Justin M. Cress — Member Milton Union Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Brown Township

• Rebecca Elifritz — Brown Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024

• John H. Beal — Brown Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Elizabeth Township

• Mary Ann Mumford — Elizabeth Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024

• John R. Ryman (Write-In) — Elizabeth Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Lostcreek Township

• Walter Pemberton — Lostcreek Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024

• Darrell Davis — Lostcreek Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Monroe Township

• L. Anthony Becker Monroe Township Fiscal Officer;Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024

• Gregory Siefring — Monroe Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

• Michael Flora — Monroe Township Trustee; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025 (one to be elected)

Newton Township

• Stanley Fessler — Newton Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

• Gene Laughman Newton Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

Newberry Township

• Mary Beth Benedict — Newberry Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

• J. Jason Sargent Newberry Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

Springcreek Township

• Lori Wirt — Springcreek Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

Staunton Township

• Sarah Fine — Staunton Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

• Jeff Cron — Staunton Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

Union Township

• Marjorie Coate — Union Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

• Phil Mote — Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

Washington Township

• Mikel Rike Brown — Washington Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

• Thomas J. Lange — Washington Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)

Miami County

• Samuel Huffman Judge — Miami County Municipal Court; Full term commencing Jan. 1, 2023

• Janel Hodges — Governing Board of Education -Miami County Education Service Center (ESC); Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)

• Myrna K. Yoder — Governing Board of Education -Miami County Education Service Center (ESC); Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Other candidates and seats with no valid petitions filed that will appear on the ballot:

Miami East Board of Education — Board member race with two to be elected

• John E. Demmitt — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Mark E. Iiames — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Les Kinder — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Springcreek Township Township — Trustee contested race with one to be elected

• Dennis Ingle — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

• Vernon Quinter Jr. — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024

Seats with no valid petitions filed

• Casstown Village Mayor

• Casstown Village Council – three to be elected

• Laura Village Mayor

• Laura Village Council – two to be elected

• Laura Village Board of Public Affairs – two to be elected

• Ludlow Falls Mayor

• Ludlow Falls Clerk/Treasure – 1 to be elected

• Ludlow Falls Village Council – four to be elected

• Pleasant Hill Board of Public Affairs – two to be elected

• Potsdam Village Mayor

• Potsdame Village Council – two to be elected