Overview of uncontested election candidates

TROY — There are numerous uncontested candidates up for various seats, along with several seats with no valid candidate declared that will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot in the Miami County general election.
The following are the uncontested candidates and the offices they will run for are as follows:
City of Troy
• Robin I. Oda — City of Troy Mayor; Full-four year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• William G. Rozell — Troy President of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• John E. Frigge — Troy City Auditor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Grant Kerber — Troy City Law Director; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Jeffrey Whidden — Troy First Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Kristie Marshall — Troy Second Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Samuel Pierce — Troy Third Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Bobby W. Phillips — Troy Fourth Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• William Twiss — Troy Fifth Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Jeffrey A. Schilling — Troy Sixth Ward Member of Council; Full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Village of Union
• Mike O’callaghan — Union Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Robert I. Bennett — Union Member of Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024; (three to be elected)
• John Bruns — Union Member of Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Lynne Thomas-Roth— Union Member of Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Village of Bradford
• Don Stump — Bradford Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Galen Balmert —Bradford Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
• Robert L. Daugherty —Bradford Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Holly Hill — Member Bradford Board of Education; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025 (one to be elected)
Village of Covington
• Lee Harmon — Covington Village Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Jesse P. Reynolds — Covington Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
• Michael J. Maniaci Jr. — Member Covington Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
• Kerry A. Murphy — Member Covington Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Village of Fletcher
• Jason Hutson — Fletcher Village Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Debbie Sandlin— Fletcher Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
Village of Pleasant Hill
• Brenda A. Carroll — Pleasant Hill Mayor; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Matt Gray — Pleasant Hill Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
• Teri Stivers — Pleasant Hill Council; ull four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Bridget Haines — Member Newton Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
• Nathan Oburn — Member Newton Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
Village of West Milton
• Scott Hurst — West Milton Village Mayor; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025
• Christopher Michael Horn — West Milton Village Vice Mayor/Council member; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Robert E. Cox — West Milton Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (three to be elected)
• Sarah Gregory — West Milton Village Council; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Donald Dejon Dohrman — West Milton Village Council; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025 (one to be elected)
• Jessica Brumbaugh — Member Milton Union Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (three to be elected)
• Justin M. Cress — Member Milton Union Board of Education; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Brown Township
• Rebecca Elifritz — Brown Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024
• John H. Beal — Brown Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Elizabeth Township
• Mary Ann Mumford — Elizabeth Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024
• John R. Ryman (Write-In) — Elizabeth Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Lostcreek Township
• Walter Pemberton — Lostcreek Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024
• Darrell Davis — Lostcreek Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Monroe Township
• L. Anthony Becker Monroe Township Fiscal Officer;Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024
• Gregory Siefring — Monroe Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
• Michael Flora — Monroe Township Trustee; Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025 (one to be elected)
Newton Township
• Stanley Fessler — Newton Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
• Gene Laughman Newton Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
Newberry Township
• Mary Beth Benedict — Newberry Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
• J. Jason Sargent Newberry Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
Springcreek Township
• Lori Wirt — Springcreek Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
Staunton Township
• Sarah Fine — Staunton Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
• Jeff Cron — Staunton Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
Union Township
• Marjorie Coate — Union Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
• Phil Mote — Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
Washington Township
• Mikel Rike Brown — Washington Township Fiscal Officer; Full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
• Thomas J. Lange — Washington Township Trustee; Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (one to be elected)
Miami County
• Samuel Huffman Judge — Miami County Municipal Court; Full term commencing Jan. 1, 2023
• Janel Hodges — Governing Board of Education -Miami County Education Service Center (ESC); Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024 (two to be elected)
• Myrna K. Yoder — Governing Board of Education -Miami County Education Service Center (ESC); Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Other candidates and seats with no valid petitions filed that will appear on the ballot:
Miami East Board of Education — Board member race with two to be elected
• John E. Demmitt — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Mark E. Iiames — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Les Kinder — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Springcreek Township Township — Trustee contested race with one to be elected
• Dennis Ingle — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
• Vernon Quinter Jr. — Full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024
Seats with no valid petitions filed
• Casstown Village Mayor
• Casstown Village Council – three to be elected
• Laura Village Mayor
• Laura Village Council – two to be elected
• Laura Village Board of Public Affairs – two to be elected
• Ludlow Falls Mayor
• Ludlow Falls Clerk/Treasure – 1 to be elected
• Ludlow Falls Village Council – four to be elected
• Pleasant Hill Board of Public Affairs – two to be elected
• Potsdam Village Mayor
• Potsdame Village Council – two to be elected