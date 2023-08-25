OVI checkpoint in Logan Co. on Saturday

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) announced today an OVI checkpoint will be held in Logan County Saturday evening.

The OVI checkpoint are funded by federal grant funds are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, said an OSP press release.

Based upon data collected by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in 2022 there were over 650 OVI related fatal crashes in the state of Ohio.

Lt. Shawn Cook, commander of the Marysville Patrol Post, said in the release, “State troopers make an average of 20,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired drivers, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning, Aug. 26.