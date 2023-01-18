PAC awarded grant thanks to National Endowment for the Arts

PIQUA — The impact that COVID-19 continues to have on organizations, businesses and those influenced by them is still apparent today. Thankfully, there have been various funds created to assist those in need of significant financial boosts in order to keep thriving.

Just last month, Culture Works, the region’s united arts fund, awarded $436,000 to 24 local arts and cultural organizations and 21 artists through the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant program thanks to a major grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (DEA).

Piqua Arts Council was honored to be one of the recipients of this significant grant, alongside of other arts organizations and artists, including a few recognizable creatives. This grant program was created to support jobs, to keep programs alive, and to provide assistance in response to and recovery from COVID-19. Throughout this year, PAC plans to utilize these funds for facility costs and various expenses, as well as supporting numerous programs such as Rock Piqua, Artist Workshops, Art 4 Everyone and more.

“Many organizations are still seeing major impact from the COVID pandemic. Congress set aside money to help, but it is often slow to trickle down to the arts,” said PAC Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “We are very fortunate to have an organization like Culture Works fighting to get that money into the hands of the local arts community.”

Culture Works was pleased to have chosen these organizations and artists who have demonstrated deep commitment, promise and excellence in the arts. During the selection process, many arts administrators, artists and community leaders from across the state carefully selected these recipients due to their dedication to advancing diversity, equity and accessibility in the arts.

Piqua Arts Council is privileged with this opportunity to further our mission as an organization in providing accessibility to the arts in our community through education, support and presentation. Congratulations to all who benefitted and a big thank you to Culture Works and National Endowment for the Arts for continuing to enhance the arts in and around PAC.

To learn more about Culture Works and/or the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grants, visit www.cultureworks.org/apply-for-funding/#arts-renewal.