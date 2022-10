CONOVER — A.B. Graham Memorial Center is hosting an all you can eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the memorial center, 8025 E. U.S. State Route 36 in Conover.

The all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and fried mush. The breakfast event costs $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Guests can dine at the memorial center or get carry-out meals to take home.